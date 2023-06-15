The Croatian government recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

At a meeting on May 15, the Croatian government supported the initiative of the Croatian Parliament to recognize the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.
The publication Nova writes about it.
"We support the initiative of the clubs of the Croatian Parliament," said Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Croatia, Zdenko Lučič, stated that the proposed declaration of the Croatian Parliament designates the Holodomor as a violent famine that was deliberately organized by the communist Stalinist regime in Ukraine in the period 1932-1933.
- Recently, Great Britain made a decision to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The same was decided by Slovenia, France, Iceland, Belgium and other countries — more than 20 countries in total.
- On December 15, 2022 , the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine, which recognizes the events of the 1930s as genocide of the Ukrainian people.