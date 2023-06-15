The Croatian government recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

At a meeting on May 15, the Croatian government supported the initiative of the Croatian Parliament to recognize the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The publication Nova writes about it.

"We support the initiative of the clubs of the Croatian Parliament," said Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Croatia, Zdenko Lučič, stated that the proposed declaration of the Croatian Parliament designates the Holodomor as a violent famine that was deliberately organized by the communist Stalinist regime in Ukraine in the period 1932-1933.