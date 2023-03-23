Iceland recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Parliament of Iceland recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The draft resolution was registered by the representative of the Independence Party Dilla Myst Einarsdottir.

"I am grateful to Iceland for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people, for honoring the memory of millions of Ukrainians killed by the Moscow regime. This is a clear signal: such crimes do not go unpunished. And they do not have a statute of limitations," the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on this decision.

On November 28, 2006, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted the Law "On the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine", which recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

On December 15, 2022, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the ninetieth anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine, which recognizes the events of the 1930s as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

As of 2023, more than 20 countries around the world have officially recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.