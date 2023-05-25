Britain recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Lower House of the Parliament of Great Britain unanimously adopted a decision to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Note that the upper house (House of Lords) has limited functions and almost always approves what the lower house decides.

Conservative Party MP Pauline Latham, who introduced the corresponding resolution in the House of Commons, emphasized that the famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s was artificial, caused by forced harvesting of crops from Ukrainian peasants.

She also drew parallels with current events, when Russia steals Ukrainian grain from the occupied Ukrainian territories.

"That is why we must assure the Ukrainian authorities and the international legal order that Great Britain will not ignore war crimes and crimes against humanity," Latham said.