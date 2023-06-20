News

The Parliament of Slovakia recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The Parliament of Slovakia recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
”I am grateful to the Parliament of Slovakia for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. A timely decision, a significant contribution to restoring historical justice and honoring millions of innocent victims.”