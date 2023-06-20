The Parliament of Slovakia recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Parliament of Slovakia recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
”I am grateful to the Parliament of Slovakia for recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. A timely decision, a significant contribution to restoring historical justice and honoring millions of innocent victims.”
- Recently, Great Britain made a decision to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people. The same was decided by Slovenia, France, Iceland, Belgium, Croatia, and other countries — more than 20 countries in total.
- On December 15, 2022, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor in Ukraine, which recognizes the events of the 1930s as genocide of the Ukrainian people.