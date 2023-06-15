Belgium allocated €3.5 million for liquidation of the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP

Belgium has allocated €3.5 million to help with the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed about this following a conversation with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo.

The aid package includes power generators, medical equipment, medicines, drinking water storage tanks, tents, etc.

The prime ministers of Belgium and Ukraine also discussed the humanitarian and ecological consequences of the disaster and the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia.