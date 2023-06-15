Belgium allocated €3.5 million for liquidation of the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP

Belgium has allocated €3.5 million to help with the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed about this following a conversation with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo.
The aid package includes power generators, medical equipment, medicines, drinking water storage tanks, tents, etc.
The prime ministers of Belgium and Ukraine also discussed the humanitarian and ecological consequences of the disaster and the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink. According to preliminary information, 10 people died, 42 people are considered missing.
- The Government of Latvia has agreed to provide Ukraine with additional humanitarian aid amounting to almost €433 000. Money will be allocated from the State budget for unforeseen expenses.
- The United Nations has stated that the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region will affect global food security and lead to an increase in food prices.
- The MPs of the European Parliament condemned the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, calling it a Russian war crime for which there should be consequences.