UN: Blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP will create huge problems for food security in the world

The United Nations (UN) has stated that the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region will affect global food security and lead to an increase in food prices.

This was stated by the UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, citing Reuters.

Due to the explosion of the dam, 18 cubic kilometers of water broke through. Griffiths said the impact on food security could be significant.

"This is the main grain region of the country, it is a granary not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole world. We already have difficulties with food security and I am sure that food prices will definitely increase. It is almost inevitable that we will face enormous problems in harvesting and planting the next crop. And so weʼre going to see a huge impact on global food security, thatʼs whatʼs going to happen," Griffiths noted.

Griffiths also said that damage of this scale to civilian infrastructure is in complete violation of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions.