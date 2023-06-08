The head of Ukrhydroenergo: the Kakhovka HPP was blown up from the inside in three places

General Director of the company "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota stated that there were very powerful explosions in three places at the Kakhovka HPP. According to him, when experts can get to the scene of the incident, it will be proven.

He informed about this on the air of the telethon.

"To blow up the dam — what happened in Kakhovka — you need to drop at least three air bombs weighing half a ton in one place. This cannot be done with the strikes of a single missile. It was a very powerful explosion in three places of the station. When dismantling our station, we will see it, the examination will prove it," Syrota noted.

According to him, the area of further flooding depends on the nature of the damage to the HPP. If any part of the station remains below, the reservoir will not drain completely. Currently, the water pressure is gradually decreasing.

"We are reaching the ʼdead zoneʼ [of the reservoir], which is 12.7 meters. After that, there will be no water intake either for the cooling ponds of the ZNPP or for the regions," he added.