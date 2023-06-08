The head of Ukrhydroenergo: the Kakhovka HPP was blown up from the inside in three places

General Director of the company "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota stated that there were very powerful explosions in three places at the Kakhovka HPP. According to him, when experts can get to the scene of the incident, it will be proven.
He informed about this on the air of the telethon.
"To blow up the dam — what happened in Kakhovka — you need to drop at least three air bombs weighing half a ton in one place. This cannot be done with the strikes of a single missile. It was a very powerful explosion in three places of the station. When dismantling our station, we will see it, the examination will prove it," Syrota noted.
According to him, the area of further flooding depends on the nature of the damage to the HPP. If any part of the station remains below, the reservoir will not drain completely. Currently, the water pressure is gradually decreasing.
"We are reaching the ʼdead zoneʼ [of the reservoir], which is 12.7 meters. After that, there will be no water intake either for the cooling ponds of the ZNPP or for the regions," he added.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, almost all the animals died. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House stated that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.