Blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP: the State Restoration Agency plans to build 3 sections of the water pipeline 87 kilometers long

The state restoration agency plans to build three new sections of the water pipeline due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. They will restore water supplies to the cities of four regions.
The agency writes about it on its Facebook page.
"The new infrastructure will help to quickly restore centralized water supply to cities and villages where water problems have arisen due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russians," they noted.
The new water pipeline will be capable of passing approximately 300 000 cubic meters of water per day. Its total length will be 87 kilometers.
The first step is to agree on the route of the water supply. Next, they will begin to develop documentation and carry out geological and geodetic works. Then it will be clear how much time is needed for construction.
"Due to the drop in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, a large part of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions will remain without water supply. The newly built infrastructure will provide high-quality drinking water to residents of Nikopol, Marhanets, Kryvyi Rih, Tomakivka, Maryanske and Pokrov," the agency noted.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was breached. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region informed that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the breach of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, almost all the animals died.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it will not leave it and will help Ukraine.