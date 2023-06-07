Blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP: the State Restoration Agency plans to build 3 sections of the water pipeline 87 kilometers long

The state restoration agency plans to build three new sections of the water pipeline due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. They will restore water supplies to the cities of four regions.

The agency writes about it on its Facebook page.

"The new infrastructure will help to quickly restore centralized water supply to cities and villages where water problems have arisen due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP by the Russians," they noted.

The new water pipeline will be capable of passing approximately 300 000 cubic meters of water per day. Its total length will be 87 kilometers.

The first step is to agree on the route of the water supply. Next, they will begin to develop documentation and carry out geological and geodetic works. Then it will be clear how much time is needed for construction.

"Due to the drop in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, a large part of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions will remain without water supply. The newly built infrastructure will provide high-quality drinking water to residents of Nikopol, Marhanets, Kryvyi Rih, Tomakivka, Maryanske and Pokrov," the agency noted.