The government has worked out a solution for the Kakhovska HPP — it will allocate money for drinking water to the affected regions and for new waterworks

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko was appointed as the head of works to eliminate the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

The government allocates 1.5 billion hryvnias for the construction of two new water mains to provide Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol and Marganets with drinking water. Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers will provide 846 million hryvnias for the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions so that their residents have access to drinking water.

Ministers, their deputies, heads of central executive bodies, and representatives of state-owned enterprises will join the headquarters for liquidation of the consequences of the dam explosion.