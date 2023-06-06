The government has worked out a solution for the Kakhovska HPP — it will allocate money for drinking water to the affected regions and for new waterworks

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko was appointed as the head of works to eliminate the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovska hydroelectric power station.
This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
The government allocates 1.5 billion hryvnias for the construction of two new water mains to provide Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol and Marganets with drinking water. Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers will provide 846 million hryvnias for the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions so that their residents have access to drinking water.
Ministers, their deputies, heads of central executive bodies, and representatives of state-owned enterprises will join the headquarters for liquidation of the consequences of the dam explosion.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovska HPP in the Kherson region was destroyed by an explosion, and the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas began. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, where almost all the animals died.
- So far, more than 1,300 people have been evacuated from the flooded zone in the Kherson region, Serhii Kruk, the head of the State Emergency Service, said. 500 rescuers and 160 units of State Emergency Service equipment from eleven oblasts were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP.
- There may be negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the situation is under control. The water level in the Kakhovsky Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, and water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovska HPP will cost up to $1 billion and will last five years. According to approximate estimates, 35-37 villages will be flooded, said the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota.
- The United Nations will also provide humanitarian aid to victims of the destruction of the dam, as stated by its Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
- The chief diplomat of the EU, Josep Borrell, said that the bloc is ready to provide aid, in particular humanitarian aid, to mitigate the consequences of "this catastrophe caused by Russia".