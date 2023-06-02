Special representative of China: Ukraine and Russia “did not close the door” to negotiations, although they may be “difficult”

The special representative of the Chinese government Li Hui, who visited Ukraine, Russia and European countries to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war, stated that although there are "many difficulties" for the negotiations, no side has "closed the door" for them.

CNN writes about it.

According to him, Russia has never been against "peace talks", and Ukraine "desires peace", so he feels the possibility of negotiations in the future.

At the same time, Li Hui noted that Russiaʼs war with Ukraine has reached a dead end, and there is "uncertainty" on the battlefield with the risk of escalation. During his stay in Kyiv, he caught two Russian air attacks.

"If the war continues, there will only be more disasters and suffering. As long as there is a glimmer of hope for peace, we must actively work towards it instead of allowing the conflict to continue and spread," he added.