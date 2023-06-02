Special representative of China: Ukraine and Russia “did not close the door” to negotiations, although they may be “difficult”

The special representative of the Chinese government Li Hui, who visited Ukraine, Russia and European countries to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war, stated that although there are "many difficulties" for the negotiations, no side has "closed the door" for them.
CNN writes about it.
According to him, Russia has never been against "peace talks", and Ukraine "desires peace", so he feels the possibility of negotiations in the future.
At the same time, Li Hui noted that Russiaʼs war with Ukraine has reached a dead end, and there is "uncertainty" on the battlefield with the risk of escalation. During his stay in Kyiv, he caught two Russian air attacks.
"If the war continues, there will only be more disasters and suffering. As long as there is a glimmer of hope for peace, we must actively work towards it instead of allowing the conflict to continue and spread," he added.
- Also, the Chinese ambassador repeated his refutation of the fact that China allegedly called on European countries to agree to a ceasefire and the consolidation of the occupied territories of Ukraine by Russia. This was also denied by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.
- On May 16-17, the Chinese envoy came to Kyiv. At the end of the visit, Li said that there is no "panacea" for war, and called on all parties to create conditions for peace negotiations.
- After Kyiv and Warsaw, he went to Berlin, Paris, Brussels and Moscow to talk with all parties about the "political settlement" of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.
- Li is the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian affairs. In 2009-2019, he worked as an ambassador to Russia, and shortly before leaving for Beijing, he received the "Order of Friendship" medal from Putin.
- Chinese leader Xi Jinping decided to send him on a "tour" of Europe after the first phone conversation with Zelensky since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine, which took place at the end of April. Li became the highest Chinese official to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the war.