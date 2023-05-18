After his visit to Ukraine, Chinaʼs special representative called on all parties to create conditions for peaceful negotiations

A special representative of the Chinese government Li Hui paid a visit to Ukraine. He said there is no panacea for war and called on all parties to create conditions for peace talks.

Global Times writes about it.

According to the Chinese special representative, the PRC will help the international community to form "the largest common denominator for the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis", and will also make efforts to "stop hostilities and firing and restore peace as soon as possible".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China noted that their country "has always played a constructive role in easing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in its own way." Beijing also pledged to continue to help Ukraine "to the extent possible."

During his visit to Kyiv, Li Hui met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and other officials. They discussed bilateral relations and agreed to maintain mutual respect and cooperation.