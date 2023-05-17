A special representative of China arrived in Kyiv

Li Hui, a special representative of the Chinese government, arrived in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on May 17.

Li Hui met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba. They discussed issues of cooperation between Ukraine and China both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations, as well as "ways to stop Russian aggression."

Kuleba told the representative of China that Ukraine does not accept any proposals that would involve the loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict.

The parties separately agreed to increase dialogue on key issues.