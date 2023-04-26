Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke with Zelensky for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion

The President of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversation took place at the initiative of Kyiv, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated.
"I had a long meaningful telephone conversation with the President of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Xi Jinping. I believe that he, as well as the appointment of the ambassador of Ukraine to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," Zelensky noted.
China will send a special representative for Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and neighboring countries for "in-depth communication on the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine." This was stated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a telephone conversation with Zelensky.
Ambassador of Ukraine to the Peopleʼs Republic of China Serhiy Kamyshev died on February 14, 2022. After that, no new ambassador was appointed.
- On March 13, The Wall Street Journal reported that Xi Jinping plans to speak with President Zelensky for the first time since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Sources of the publication noted that Xi Jinping will call the President of Ukraine after the visit of the Chinese leader to Moscow, which took place on March 20-22.
- Zelenskyi, speaking about a possible conversation or meeting with Xi Jinping, said on March 21 that "some signals were received in Kyiv, but there was no confirmation." Already on March 22, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced that Ukraine would initiate a conversation between Zelensky and Xi Jinping, but there are certain difficulties due to the position of the Peopleʼs Republic of China.
- In an AP interview published on March 29, Zelensky said that he was waiting for Xi Jinping in Ukraine.
- The head of the Ukrainian state believes that Xi Jinping belongs to those world leaders who still hesitate to support Ukraine in the war started by Russia. According to Zelensky, to states that are hesitating, Ukraine equally sends signals of readiness to "meet, discuss, talk and waits for an answer from them."