Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke with Zelensky for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion

The President of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversation took place at the initiative of Kyiv, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated.

"I had a long meaningful telephone conversation with the President of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Xi Jinping. I believe that he, as well as the appointment of the ambassador of Ukraine to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations," Zelensky noted.

China will send a special representative for Eurasian affairs to Ukraine and neighboring countries for "in-depth communication on the political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine." This was stated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a telephone conversation with Zelensky.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the Peopleʼs Republic of China Serhiy Kamyshev died on February 14, 2022. After that, no new ambassador was appointed.