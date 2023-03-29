Volodymyr Zelensky invites Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with the Associated Press.

"We are ready to see him here. I want to talk to him. I talked to him before the full scale war. But for this whole year, more than a year, we have had no contacts," Zelensky noted.

The President of Ukraine communicated with the President of the Peopleʼs Republic of China before the start of a full-scale war. He has repeatedly said that he wants to talk to Xi Jinping. It was expected that after the Chinese leaderʼs visit to Moscow in March, a conversation between him and Zelensky would take place, but the Presidentʼs Office said that there were some difficulties with the organization due to Chinaʼs position.

Zelensky also said that he has not yet received an offer from the Chinese side to meet with Xi Jinping, although the Ukrainian side gave direct signals through diplomatic channels.