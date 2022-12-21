Chinese leader Xi Jinping called the war in Ukraine a “Ukrainian crisis”

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the war in Ukraine a "Ukrainian crisis." He stated this at a meeting with the Deputy Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, Xinhua cites.

Thus, Xi Jinping stated that regarding the "Ukrainian crisis" China has always determined its position and policy, "based on the essence of the issue itself, maintaining an objective and fair position and actively promoting peace negotiations." The Chinese leader also said that he hopes for a "comprehensive dialogue between the parties" and "resolving the issue by political means."

Recently, on December 14, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal wrote that Xi Jinping in recent weeks instructed his government to establish closer economic ties with Russia. Thus, the plan includes increasing Chinese imports of Russian oil, gas and agricultural goods, expanding joint energy partnerships in the Arctic, and increasing Chinese investment in Russian infrastructure (railways and ports). Also, Russia and China now conduct more financial transactions in rubles and yuan than in euros or dollars, which helps to protect them from future sanctions and ensure a wider circulation of the Chinese currency.