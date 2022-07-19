The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China declared that “the USA is to blame” for Russiaʼs attack on Ukraine

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Zhao Lijian, said that the USA is to blame for Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine. He said this while commenting on the statement of the representative of the US State Department, Ned Price, who warned Beijing against providing Russia with weapons or assistance to wage war against Ukraine.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"As the one who started the Ukraine crisis and the biggest factor fueling it, the US needs to deeply reflect on its erroneous actions of exerting extreme pressure and fanning the flame on the Ukraine issue and stop playing up bloc confrontation and creating a new Cold War by taking advantage of the situation," Lijian said.

He said that China takes an "objective and fair" position towards Ukraine and also "stands on the side of peace and justice." He called US suspicions and statements about sanctions pressure.