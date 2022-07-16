WSJ: China sells goods necessary for war to Russia

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Chinese exports to Russia have increased significantly. China, despite its claims of neutrality, sells goods to Russia that it needs to continue the war.
The Wall Street Journal writes about it.
Data from Chinese customs indicate that in the first five months of 2022, shipments of microcircuits from the PRC to Russia more than doubled to about $50 million, compared to the same period last year. The export of printed circuit boards increased significantly, and the export of aluminum oxide was 400 times higher than last year.
- China declared that it does not sell weapons to Russia, and overall exports to the Russian Federation fell significantly this year. Official Beijing declares neutrality regarding the Russian war.
- In June, Washington expressed concern. "We have seen the PRCʼs statements about Chinaʼs neutrality, but its behavior, its rhetoric and its actions indicate that it is something else. They are still investing in a close relationship with Russia," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
- On June 29, the United States blacklisted five Chinese companies for supporting the Russian military.