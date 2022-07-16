WSJ: China sells goods necessary for war to Russia

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Chinese exports to Russia have increased significantly. China, despite its claims of neutrality, sells goods to Russia that it needs to continue the war.

The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

Data from Chinese customs indicate that in the first five months of 2022, shipments of microcircuits from the PRC to Russia more than doubled to about $50 million, compared to the same period last year. The export of printed circuit boards increased significantly, and the export of aluminum oxide was 400 times higher than last year.