The United States has added five Chinese companies to the blacklist for supporting the Russian military

The administration of US President Joe Biden has added five Chinese companies to the trade blacklist for supporting the Russian military.

This was reported by Reuters.

The US Department of Commerce said the companies supplied goods to Russian "companies of concern" due to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, adding that the Chinese companies "continue to enter into supply contracts with Russian organizations that are under sanctions".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang did not confirm or deny that the Chinese companies were selling goods to the Russian military. Instead, he stressed that China opposes US sanctions against Russia.

According to the Federal Register, another 31 companies from Russia, the UAE, Lithuania, Pakistan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan and Vietnam were also blacklisted. Of the 36 companies added to the blacklist, 25 had operations in China.