WSJ: Chinese leader Xi Jinping to speak with Zelensky after meeting with Putin

Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to speak with Volodymyr Zelensky online for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to sources.

According to the publication, the conversation with the President of Ukraine will probably take place after Xiʼs potential visit to Moscow next week. The Chinese leader is also considering a visit to European countries as part of his trip to Russia, but the full route has not yet been agreed upon.

According to the publicationʼs sources, the Chinese leaderʼs visit to the Russian Federation and Xiʼs possible conversation with Zelensky reflect Beijingʼs desire to play a more active role in mediating the end of Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal notes that a direct conversation with Zelensky would also strengthen Beijingʼs reputation as a global mediator after he facilitated a surprise diplomatic breakthrough between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Xi has not spoken to Ukraineʼs president since the outbreak of full-scale war, but has spoken with Putin several times online and in person, most notably in September 2022 in Uzbekistan.