China presented its “peace plan” to end the war in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China published a "peace plan" for the settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Beijing calls for negotiations.

In the document, China called:

to cease fire and hostilities;

all parties ensure the export of food within the "grain corridor";

all parties must resist the weaponization of the global economy;

to stop the introduction of unilateral sanctions;

to avoid further escalation of the crisis and its getting out of control;

to the earliest possible resumption of dialogue between the Russian Federation and Ukraine;

to respect the legitimate security interests of all countries;

the international community to take part in the reconstruction of the conflict zone;

to oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons;

to resolve the humanitarian crisis and prevent its escalation.

"The security of the region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs. The legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries should be taken seriously and properly addressed. There is no simple solution to a complex problem. All parties should, following the vision of general, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and keeping in mind long-term peace and stability in the world, contribute to the formation of a balanced, effective and sustainable architecture of European security," the message stated.