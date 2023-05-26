WSJ: Chinaʼs special representative called for a ceasefire and Russiaʼs “right” to the occupied territories

The special representative of the Chinese government Li Hui who deals with the Ukrainian settlement, during his visit to Europe called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine with the preservation of Russiaʼs "new territories", that is, those it occupied in Ukraine.
This was reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing officials who spoke with Mr. Li.
"The Chinese envoy gave a clear signal: the US allies in Europe should declare their autonomy and call for an immediate ceasefire, leaving Russia in possession of part of the territories of its "smaller neighbor", which it is currently occupying," the newspaper writes.
- On May 16-17, the Chinese envoy came to Kyiv, where he met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The Office of the President of Ukraine did not report anything about this meeting. At the end of the visit, Li said that there is no "panacea" for war, and called on all parties to create conditions for peace talks.
- After Kyiv and Warsaw, he went to Berlin, Paris, Brussels and Moscow to talk with all parties about the "political settlement" of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.
- Li is the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian affairs. In 2009-2019, he worked as an ambassador to Russia, and shortly before leaving for Beijing, he received the "Order of Friendship" medal from Putin.
- Chinese leader Xi Jinping decided to send him on a "tour" of Europe after the first phone conversation with Zelensky since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale war against Ukraine, which took place at the end of April. Li became the highest Chinese official to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the war.