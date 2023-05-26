The special representative of the Chinese government Li Hui who deals with the Ukrainian settlement, during his visit to Europe called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine with the preservation of Russiaʼs "new territories", that is, those it occupied in Ukraine.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing officials who spoke with Mr. Li.

"The Chinese envoy gave a clear signal: the US allies in Europe should declare their autonomy and call for an immediate ceasefire, leaving Russia in possession of part of the territories of its "smaller neighbor", which it is currently occupying," the newspaper writes.