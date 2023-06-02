Intelligence: some countries are helping Russia to increase the production of missiles and drones

The President Volodymyr Zelensky held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. One of the key topics is an intelligence report on countries that are helping Russia to build missile and drone production in wartime conditions.

Zelensky noted that those countries also help the Russian Federation to circumvent sanctions. The authorities are preparing relevant decisions.

At the meeting, the state of air defense was considered: its needs and ways of improvement, as well as the issue of the front.

The participants of the meeting reacted "harshly" to the death of people near the closed bomb shelter in Kyiv — the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin was instructed by the President to conduct a full audit of all protective structures in Kyiv and report back in 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko should do the same throughout Ukraine.