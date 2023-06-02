Intelligence: some countries are helping Russia to increase the production of missiles and drones

The President Volodymyr Zelensky held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. One of the key topics is an intelligence report on countries that are helping Russia to build missile and drone production in wartime conditions.
Zelensky noted that those countries also help the Russian Federation to circumvent sanctions. The authorities are preparing relevant decisions.
At the meeting, the state of air defense was considered: its needs and ways of improvement, as well as the issue of the front.
The participants of the meeting reacted "harshly" to the death of people near the closed bomb shelter in Kyiv — the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin was instructed by the President to conduct a full audit of all protective structures in Kyiv and report back in 10 days.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko should do the same throughout Ukraine.
- On the night of June 1, Russia again attacked Kyiv. In the capitalʼs Desnyansky district, debris fell on a polyclinic and an adjacent high-rise building, killing three people and injuring about twenty others. Among the dead is a 9-year-old girl. Regarding the closed shelter in the polyclinic, the police opened proceedings on the fact of official negligence, which caused serious consequences. Three officials and a security guard of the medical facility were detained.
- Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko asked the Presidentʼs Office to remove Dmytro Ratnikov from his position as the head of the Desnian District State Administration. He also asks to remove the head of the medical facility where the shelter was closed.
- The Director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration Roman Tkachuk informed that the Kyiv City State Administration has no other option but to keep shelters in the city open at all times. An offline map of shelters has appeared in the "Kyiv Digital" application. You can also complain there if they are closed.
- On May 24, the Kyiv city military administration already assured that "there will be no shelters closed for Kyiv residents" — all of them must be opened during the air raid alert.