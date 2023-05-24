The Military Administration promises that there will be no more closed shelters in Kyiv

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) assures that after the inspection, "there will be no shelters closed to Kyiv residents" — all of them must be opened during an air raid.

The First Deputy Chief of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Major General Volodymyr Kydon, says that if there is no access to the shelter, rescuers should be called to help open it.

"Kyiv is regularly subjected to air attacks. During the recent attacks, not all shelters were open to Kyiv residents. This is not a systemic problem of Kyiv, but specific issues to which we respond and solve the problem on the ground," he noted.

According to him, the shelters are being checked as part of military exercises (from May 23 to 25).

So far, the National Police has checked 34 problem shelters.

"For all Kyiv residents, I remind you of the algorithm: if the shelter is closed during an alarm, you can call 101 or 1551, then the rescuers will come and open the shelter themselves. There is no more important task than the life and safety of people," Kydon emphasized.