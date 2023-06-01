Russia attacked Kyiv again. Three people died. One of them was a child

On the night of June 1, Russia again attacked Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

For the attack, Russia used operational-tactical ground-based missile complexes, so the missiles did not fly to Kyiv from airplanes. Previously, these were cruise missiles and ballistic missiles (the final number and type of weapons will be determined by the Air Force).

All missiles were shot down by air defense, but there were casualties and destruction from falling debris. For example, in the Desnyan district of the capital, debris fell on a polyclinic and an adjacent high-rise building, killing three people and injuring up to 10 more. One child was among the dead.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a residential building was damaged by debris, cars caught fire, and there are victims.