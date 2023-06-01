The mayor of Kyiv asks to remove the head of the Desnyansky RMA due to the closed shelter, the administration continues investigative actions

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko asks the Presidentʼs Office to remove the head of the Desnyansky District State Administration Dmytro Ratnikov from his post. He also asks for the removal of the head of the medical facility where the shelter was closed.
He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.
Klitschko also said that he instructed the heads of all districts to check all shelters.
In addition, investigative actions are being carried out in the premises of the Desnyansky District State Administration. This information was confirmed to "Babel" by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.
- On the night of June 1, Russia again attacked Kyiv. In the capitalʼs Desnyansky district, debris fell on a polyclinic and an adjacent high-rise building, killing three people and injuring about twenty others. Among the dead is a 9-year-old girl. As for the closed shelter in the polyclinic, the police opened proceedings on the fact of official negligence, which caused serious consequences.