Due to the closed shelter in Kyiv, three officials and a security guard of a medical institution were detained

Because of the closed shelter in Kyiv, where people could not get in at night against June 1, the first deputy of the Desnyan district administration, the director of the medical facility and his deputy, as well as the security guard were detained.

This was reported in the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

A notice of suspicion is being prepared for three officials under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused serious consequences), and the guard — under Part 3 of Art. 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abandonment in danger that led to death).

Previously, prosecutors together with the police conducted searches in two Departments of the KMDA, the premises of the Desnyansk RDA and a medical facility, where people were not allowed to take shelter during the air raid warning. The investigation is ongoing.