Due to the closed shelter in Kyiv, three officials and a security guard of a medical institution were detained

Because of the closed shelter in Kyiv, where people could not get in at night against June 1, the first deputy of the Desnyan district administration, the director of the medical facility and his deputy, as well as the security guard were detained.
This was reported in the Kyiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.
A notice of suspicion is being prepared for three officials under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused serious consequences), and the guard — under Part 3 of Art. 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abandonment in danger that led to death).
Previously, prosecutors together with the police conducted searches in two Departments of the KMDA, the premises of the Desnyansk RDA and a medical facility, where people were not allowed to take shelter during the air raid warning. The investigation is ongoing.
- On the night of June 1, Russia again attacked Kyiv. In the capitalʼs Desnyan district, debris fell on a polyclinic and an adjacent high-rise building, killing three people and injuring about twenty others. Among the dead is a 9-year-old girl. Regarding the closed shelter in the polyclinic, the police opened proceedings on the fact of official negligence, which caused serious consequences.
- Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klychko asked the Presidentʼs Office to remove Dmytro Ratnikov from his position as the head of the Desnian District State Administration. He also asks to remove the head of the medical facility where the shelter was closed.
- The Director of the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration, Roman Tkachuk, said that the KMDA has no other option but to keep shelters in the city open at all times.
- On May 24, the Kyiv city military administration already assured that "there will be no shelters closed for Kyiv residents" — all of them must be opened during the air raid alert.