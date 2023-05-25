The owner of the PMC “Wagner” informed about the withdrawal of his mercenaries from Bakhmut

The owner of the PMC "Wagner" Yevhen Pryhozhyn informed that his mercenaries are leaving Bakhmut and handing over control of the city to the regular Russian army, saying that the "Wagnerians" need to recover in the rear camps. According to him, the process will last until June 1.

"Until June 1, we all go out, rest, prepare, and then we will receive new tasks," Pryhozhyn added.

In his video message, he made fun of the military: he showed two men with the callsigns "Bieber" and "Dolin" who are supposed to protect the Russian invaders from the Defense Forces of Ukraine if they are afraid of them. He also asked the "Wagnerians" not to insult the Russian military.