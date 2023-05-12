The Defense Forces of Ukraine did not lose a single position in Bakhmut during the week

The deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar reported that Ukrainian defenders did not lose any position in Bakhmut this week. She also confirmed the advance of the Armed Forces in the Bakhmut direction by 2 kilometers.

"Despite the presence of weapons, the enemy failed to implement their plans; the enemy suffered great losses of manpower; our defenders advanced 2 kilometers in the direction of Bakhmut; we did not lose a single position in Bakhmut this week," she noted.

The deputy minister said that the enemy is giving false information about the lack of weapons, probably with the aim of justifying the real situation.

"The analysis of the messages shows that this city is extremely important for the enemy. Almost sacred. How does the enemy cover the information about the battles in Bakhmut? He brags about himself, talks about his alleged success and invents stories about our military command," Malyar added.