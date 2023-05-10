Commander of the Ground Forces Sirsky: In the direction of Bakhmut, the Russians retreated 2 kilometers

In the Bakhmut direction, in some areas of the front, the Russians could not withstand the onslaught and retreated to a distance of up to two kilometers.

This was announced on May 10 by the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the trained forces of the "Wagner PMC" were exhausted, so they were replaced in certain directions by less well-prepared units of the Russian army — but they were defeated and left.

Syrskyi also separately noted the work of 3 separate assault brigades, "which dealt a powerful blow to the enemy in battle and showed the power of the Ukrainian army." The day before, on May 9, the owner of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin told about the escape from the positions of the fighters of the Russian 72nd Brigade near Bakhmut. They allegedly exposed a strategic bridgehead, and 500 "Wagnerians" died to hold it. These statements of Prigozhin were confirmed by the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a video of the battle was published.