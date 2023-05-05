The PMC “Wagner” informed that it will withdraw from Bakhmut on May 10 due to a lack of ammunition

The PMC "Wagner" informed that due to a lack of ammunition, on May 10, it will leave the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, and hand over its positions to Russian personnel units.
This was announced on May 5 by the owner of the company Yevhen Pryhozhyn.
"I officially announce: my guys will not suffer losses in Bakhmut without ammunition. Therefore, starting May 10, we are leaving the settlement of Bakhmut. We have to take two more than 45 kilometers. But if you donʼt want to give victory to the Russians by taking Bakhmut, thatʼs your problem," Pryhozhyn noted.
According to him, since May 1, the Ministry of Defense has allocated only 10% of the required amount of ammunition to its mercenaries.
- The defense of Bakhmut has actually been going on since July 2022, and fierce fighting has been going on there for the past two months. The occupiers concentrated their main forces on taking this city. Ukraine continues to defend the city, because this makes it difficult for the Russians to advance in other directions. Now, Russian troops have almost completely captured Bakhmut, and several blocks with high-rise buildings in the west remain under Ukrainian control. The Russians had cut off the main exits from the city, so there were only dirt roads left for exit, which are constantly under fire.