The PMC “Wagner” informed that it will withdraw from Bakhmut on May 10 due to a lack of ammunition

The PMC "Wagner" informed that due to a lack of ammunition, on May 10, it will leave the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, and hand over its positions to Russian personnel units.

This was announced on May 5 by the owner of the company Yevhen Pryhozhyn.

"I officially announce: my guys will not suffer losses in Bakhmut without ammunition. Therefore, starting May 10, we are leaving the settlement of Bakhmut. We have to take two more than 45 kilometers. But if you donʼt want to give victory to the Russians by taking Bakhmut, thatʼs your problem," Pryhozhyn noted.

According to him, since May 1, the Ministry of Defense has allocated only 10% of the required amount of ammunition to its mercenaries.