Over the past two days, the defense forces have advanced 2 kilometers in the Bakhmut direction

Over the past two days, the Defense Forces have advanced in some places in the Bakhmut direction at a distance of 350 meters to two kilometers.

Serhiy Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced this on May 15 on the air of the telethon.

"During the previous two days, our troops advanced to different distances — from 350 meters to two kilometers. However, the enemy is fiercely resisting there and continues to attack," Cherevaty said.

During the current day, there were 34 combat clashes in the Bakhmut direction, 479 shellings by various systems and artillery, and there were four air raids. During the fighting, 159 occupiers were killed, 160 wounded and six captured.

The occupiers are trying to capture Bakhmut, and when there is an opportunity to attack on the flanks, the Ukrainian military does it.