Ministry of Defense: the Armed Forces are advancing in the direction of Bakhmut — they have captured more than 10 positions

Defense forces of Ukraine are advancing in the direction of Bakhmut in the suburbs.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, reported that today, May 14, Ukrainian units captured more than 10 enemy positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut and cleared a large area of forest massif in the Ivanivsky district. Russians from various military units were captured.

It is very "hot" in Bakhmut itself. The enemy has gathered all his forces there and is trying to advance, destroying everything in his path. Fierce fighting continues.