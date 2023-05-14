Ministry of Defense: the Armed Forces are advancing in the direction of Bakhmut — they have captured more than 10 positions

Defense forces of Ukraine are advancing in the direction of Bakhmut in the suburbs.
The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, reported that today, May 14, Ukrainian units captured more than 10 enemy positions in the north and south of the outskirts of Bakhmut and cleared a large area of forest massif in the Ivanivsky district. Russians from various military units were captured.
It is very "hot" in Bakhmut itself. The enemy has gathered all his forces there and is trying to advance, destroying everything in his path. Fierce fighting continues.
- On May 9, it became known that the Russians lost their positions around Bakhmut for the first time in a long time. On the southwestern outskirts of the city, a two-kilometer section was retaken from the Russians by units of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Before that, the owner of PVK Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, spoke about the escape from the positions of the fighters of the Russian 72nd Brigade. They allegedly exposed a strategic bridgehead.
- After that, Ukrainian troops began to recapture other small positions.
- On May 14, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the death of two high-ranking commanders in the Bakhmut district. We are talking about the commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, and the deputy commander of the army corps for military and political work, Colonel Yevgeny Brovka.