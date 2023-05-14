The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the death of two of its high-ranking commanders near Bakhmut

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the death of two high-ranking commanders in the Bakhmut district. We are talking about the commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, and the deputy commander of the army corps for military and political work, Colonel Yevgeny Brovka.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia writes about this in its Telegram channel.

There they said that Makarov and Brovko allegedly "personally directed the actions of the military on the front line" and died from their wounds.

There is information about Brovka on the "Peacemaker" website. It states that in 2014-2017 he already served in the occupied Donbas. He is also mentioned in some news on the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

There is almost no public information about Makarov. It is only known that in 2022 a person with a similar name, surname and position became the military commissar of the Khabarovsk Territory.

The 4th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian army is the former LPR brigade. It is part of the 2nd Luhansk-Severodonetsk Army Corps of Russia. The brigade was created on the basis of such well-known battalions of Luhansk militants as "Leshiy", "Vityaz", "Batman" and others. At one time, the "chief of staff" of this brigade was the militant Oleksandr Bydnov ("Batman"), whose motorcade was shot in the occupied Luhansk region in 2015.