The Russian Ministry of Defense has allegedly promised to provide "Wagner Private Military Company" with "as many weapons and ammunition as necessary for the continuation of hostilities" in Bakhmut.

This was stated by the owner of the Russian PMC Wagner, recognized as a criminal organization in the world, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to Prigozhin, the PMC received combat orders at night "for the first time in all this time."

"They swear to us that everything will be displayed on the flank, which is necessary so that the enemy does not cut us off. We are told that we can act in Bakhmut as we deem necessary," Prigozhin said.

He added that the former commander of the occupying forces, Serhiy Surovikin, was appointed to be responsible for the interaction between the "Wagners" and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.