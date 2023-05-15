Great Britain will start a training mission for Ukrainian pilots in the summer. They will be trained in Western aviation

In the summer, Great Britain will begin basic training of Ukrainian pilots to fly Western aircraft.
The press service of the British government writes about it.
There, they want to adapt the program that pilots of the Royal Armed Forces are trained by, for pilots from Ukraine, so that they can fly on Western models of aviation.
As the government notes, aviation training of Ukrainian pilots goes hand in hand with Britainʼs efforts to ensure the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in cooperation with other countries.
"The United Kingdom will develop a new training program for Ukrainian pilots to support their efforts to create a new Ukrainian air force with F-16 aircraft according to NATO standards," the press service writes.
- In total, Great Britain conducted training for 15 000 Ukrainian soldiers.
- Currently, President Volodymyr Zelensky is making foreign visits in order to create a coalition of partner countries, within the framework of which Western-style fighter jets will be provided to Ukraine. He has already visited Italy, the Vatican, Germany, France and Great Britain.
- Ukraine is asking its allies for Western-made multirole fighter jets, such as the F-15, F-16 and F-18. The partners have so far only agreed to train Ukrainian pilots, in particular, Britain, Poland and three other countries have promised to do so. Discussions about preparations for the transfer of Western aircraft are ongoing.
- In April, Denmarkʼs defense minister suggested that the allies would decide whether to transfer Western fighter jets to Ukraine by this summer.