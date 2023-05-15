Great Britain will start a training mission for Ukrainian pilots in the summer. They will be trained in Western aviation

In the summer, Great Britain will begin basic training of Ukrainian pilots to fly Western aircraft.

The press service of the British government writes about it.

There, they want to adapt the program that pilots of the Royal Armed Forces are trained by, for pilots from Ukraine, so that they can fly on Western models of aviation.

As the government notes, aviation training of Ukrainian pilots goes hand in hand with Britainʼs efforts to ensure the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in cooperation with other countries.

"The United Kingdom will develop a new training program for Ukrainian pilots to support their efforts to create a new Ukrainian air force with F-16 aircraft according to NATO standards," the press service writes.