Zelensky is leaving for Great Britain. Will discuss further support for Ukraine with Rishi Sunak

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky went to the capital of Great Britain — London — for a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and bilateral negotiations.
According to him, Great Britain is a leader in expanding Ukraineʼs capabilities on land and in the air, and this cooperation will continue in the future.
“I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
- The day before, Zelensky visited France, where he met with Emmanuel Macron. After that, it became known that in the coming weeks, France will equip several battalions of the Ukrainian army with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RC.
- The Ukrainian president also visited Berlin and met there with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and before that he was in Rome and the Vatican. In Germany, Volodymyr Zelensky received the Charlemagne Prize, awarded to him and the Ukrainian people for "protecting freedom, democracy and European values." Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany published a list of military aid, which the country is preparing to transfer to Ukraine. The cost of the aid package is over €2.7 billion.
- Zelensky said that his foreign visits, among other things, are devoted to the creation of a coalition of partner countries, within the framework of which Western-style fighter jets will be provided to Ukraine.