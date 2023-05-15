Zelensky is leaving for Great Britain. Will discuss further support for Ukraine with Rishi Sunak

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky went to the capital of Great Britain — London — for a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and bilateral negotiations.

According to him, Great Britain is a leader in expanding Ukraineʼs capabilities on land and in the air, and this cooperation will continue in the future.

“I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.