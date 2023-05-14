Zelenskyiʼs foreign visits are devoted to the creation of a coalition of partners who will transfer Western fighter jets to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that his foreign visits, among other things, are devoted to the creation of a coalition of partner countries, within the framework of which Western-style fighter jets will be provided to Ukraine.

He stated this during a conversation with media representatives following negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf.

"We are currently working on creating a coalition of fighter jets, and my visits to the capitals of Europe are partly aimed at this. I think we will be successful," the president said, answering journalistsʼ questions. He added that he would discuss the issue of fighter jets with Olaf Scholz and appeal to the German side to support Ukraine.

For his part, Scholz noted that German support is aimed at strengthening Ukraineʼs ability to defend its territories in order to force Russia to retreat.