Danish MoD did not rule out that the allies will decide by the summer whether to transfer Western fighter jets to Ukraine

The Minister of Defense (MoD) of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen did not rule out that Western countries will decide by the summer whether they will transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Le Figaro, referring to AFP, reports that the Danish politician clarified: a decision on the F-16 can be made in the near future, but Denmark is not going to hand over the planes to the Ukrainian troops on its own. This requires collective consent, including from the US.