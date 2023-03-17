Denmark and allies discuss sending fighter jets to Ukraine. The USA and Germany do not yet have such plans

Denmark and its allies are discussing whether to transfer fighter jets to Ukraine, while Germany and the United States do not yet plan to do so, writes The Guardian.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on TV2 that Western countries are discussing sending planes to Ukraine. According to the Minister of Defense of Denmark, his country is open to this idea.

"I do not exclude that at some point there may be a need to consider the contribution of fighter jets," noted Troels Lund Poulsen.

The Danish Air Force has acquired 77 F-16s since the 1970s. According to local media, about 30 of them are working.

In the coming days, Poland will hand over the first 4 of 10 Soviet MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. But Germany and the USA do not yet plan to send planes to Ukrainians.

“So far, everyone has agreed that now is not the time to send in fighter jets. I still have no confirmation from Poland that this happened," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters.

The White House called Polandʼs move a sovereign decision and praised the Poles for actively helping Kyiv. But the Administration of the US President stressed that the decision of the Poles will have nothing to do with President Joe Biden, who has not yet supported the proposal to provide Ukraine with American F-16s.

"At the moment, there is no change in our view on fighter jets. This is our sovereign decision," said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.