President Andrzej Duda: Poland will hand over the first four MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in the coming days

In the coming days, Poland will hand over the first 4 of 10 Soviet MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.
This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel in Warsaw, Ukrinform reports.
"We will hand over 4 planes in the coming days. And during the year we will gradually hand over the rest," noted Duda.
The Polish Air Force has 28 such aircraft. At the beginning of March, Andrzej Duda stated that Poland is ready to hand over all its MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian military.
- In early March, Poland and Slovakia agreed to jointly transfer MiG-29s to Ukraine. Later it became known that Slovakia is preparing to hand over 10 out of 11 such fighters to Ukraine, but first it must be approved by the parliament.
- On March 16, Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak said that Poland and Slovakia are creating a coalition of countries to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine. According to Slovak mass media, on March 14, members of the defense committee of the Slovak parliament discussed the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine. The meeting discussed sending 13 MiGs to Kyiv.