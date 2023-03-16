President Andrzej Duda: Poland will hand over the first four MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in the coming days

In the coming days, Poland will hand over the first 4 of 10 Soviet MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel in Warsaw, Ukrinform reports.

"We will hand over 4 planes in the coming days. And during the year we will gradually hand over the rest," noted Duda.

The Polish Air Force has 28 such aircraft. At the beginning of March, Andrzej Duda stated that Poland is ready to hand over all its MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian military.