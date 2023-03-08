Poland is ready to transfer all its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

President of Poland Andrzej Duda said in an interview with CNN International in Abu Dhabi that his country is ready to transfer all its MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian military.

"The other MiG-29s that are in Poland and that are currently in service with our Air Force — we are ready to deliver these aircraft, and I am sure that Ukraine will be ready to use them immediately," he said.

Duda noted that the Ukrainian armed forces will switch to NATO standards in the future and use the F-16, so training of Ukrainian pilots is needed now.

At the same time, he emphasized, referring to his conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, that currently the countryʼs key military need is long-range artillery.

"Currently, long-range artillery is more needed to repel the enemy and avoid direct collisions. Because the Russians are trying to crush Ukraine, crush it with the weight of their armed forces, their numbers and their equipment," he said.