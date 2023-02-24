Zelensky: In addition to Britain and Poland, three other countries are ready to train Ukrainian pilots

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the future training of Ukrainian fighter pilots is coordinated with three European countries, in addition to Britain and Poland.

He said this at a press conference on February 24, which is dedicated to the anniversary of the Russian invasion.

He did not name these states.

"Today I had a meeting with the Prime Minister of Poland Morawiecki. We are opening the possibility of training on the F-16. We have a real feeling that with three more European states — I wonʼt say which ones — there is an opportunity to get these trainings and planes. There is no smoke without fire, so learning takes some time. We want to speed up these processes. They are complex, but this is the comprehensive protection of the sky," Zelenskyy said.