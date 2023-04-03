Poland handed over the first few MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

The representative of the President of Poland Marcin Pshidach informed that the first MiG-29 fighters have already been delivered to Ukraine. The exact number remains unknown.
He noted this on the air of RMF FM.
The process of handing over the first part of the aircraft for Ukraine has already been completed. The Ukrainian military received several Polish MiG-29 fighters.
Pshidach added that Poland and Ukraine will also talk about possible further military support.
- On March 16, it became known that Poland and Slovakia agreed to create a coalition of countries to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine. The countries agreed to hand over MiG-29 fighters, which are in service with the Ukrainian Air Force, to Kyiv. Poland was supposed to hand over four planes in the coming days — the rest are promised to be delivered within the year. In total, the Polish Air Force has 28 MiG-29 fighters.
- On March 23, Slovakia already handed over the first four MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Other aircraft will be handed over in the coming weeks. For security reasons, these deliveries will not be announced.