Poland handed over the first few MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

The representative of the President of Poland Marcin Pshidach informed that the first MiG-29 fighters have already been delivered to Ukraine. The exact number remains unknown.

He noted this on the air of RMF FM.

The process of handing over the first part of the aircraft for Ukraine has already been completed. The Ukrainian military received several Polish MiG-29 fighters.

Pshidach added that Poland and Ukraine will also talk about possible further military support.