The government of Slovakia handed over the first four MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. They have already left the Slovak territory.
This was reported by Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad.
He noted that the flight was performed by Ukrainian pilots in agreement with the Air Force of Slovakia.
Other aircraft will be handed over in the coming weeks. For security reasons, these deliveries will not be announced.
- On March 17, the Slovak government approved the transfer of 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. This was reported by the Prime Minister of the country Eduard Heger. In addition to the MiG-29, part of the Soviet-made Kub anti-aircraft missile systems will be transferred to Ukraine. It is not yet known how many there will be.