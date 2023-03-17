The Government of Slovakia has approved the transfer of 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. This was reported by the Prime Minister of the country Eduard Heger.

"Promises must be kept, and when Zelensky asked for more weapons, including fighter jets, I said we will do our best. Glad others are doing the same. Military aid is the key to ensure Ukraineʼs protection of itself and all of Europe from Russia," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

The publication Teraz, referring to Hegerʼs speech, writes that in addition to the MiG-29, part of the Soviet-made Kub anti-aircraft missile systems will be transferred to Ukraine. It is not yet known how many there will be.