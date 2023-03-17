The Government of Slovakia has approved the transfer of 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. This was reported by the Prime Minister of the country Eduard Heger.
"Promises must be kept, and when Zelensky asked for more weapons, including fighter jets, I said we will do our best. Glad others are doing the same. Military aid is the key to ensure Ukraineʼs protection of itself and all of Europe from Russia," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
The publication Teraz, referring to Hegerʼs speech, writes that in addition to the MiG-29, part of the Soviet-made Kub anti-aircraft missile systems will be transferred to Ukraine. It is not yet known how many there will be.
- On March 16, it became known that Poland and Slovakia agreed to create a coalition of countries to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine. The countries agreed to hand over MiG-29 fighters, which are in service with the Ukrainian Air Force, to Kyiv. Poland is handing over 4 planes in the coming days — the rest are promised to be delivered within the year. In total, the Polish Air Force has 28 MiG-29 fighters.
- Ukraine is asking its allies for Western-made multirole fighter jets, such as the F-15, F-16 and F-18. So far, the partners have agreed only to train Ukrainian pilots, in particular, this was promised by Britain, Poland and three other countries, which are kept secret. Discussions about preparations for the transfer of Western aircraft are ongoing, in particular, Denmark is conducting negotiations with its allies. The USA and Germany do not yet have such plans.