Ukraine will receive 10 more MiG-29 fighters from Poland

President of Poland Andrzej Duda declared during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky that his country has already handed over four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, is preparing to send four more, and will send another six soon. That is, Ukraine will receive a total of 14 such fighters from the Polish side.
According to him, the planes can be transferred quite soon. He also added that Poland still has MiG-29s that have been modernized and adapted to NATO standards, so it is possible that Ukraine will receive the entire fleet of these aircraft from Poland in the future.
In total, the Polish Air Force has 28 MiG-29 fighters.
- On March 16, 2023, it became known that Poland and Slovakia agreed to create a coalition of countries to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine. The countries agreed to hand over MiG-29 fighters, which are in service with the Ukrainian Air Force, to Kyiv.
- On March 23, Slovakia already handed over the first four MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Other aircraft will be handed over in the coming weeks. For security reasons, these deliveries will not be announced. The media, however, wrote that Slovakia would transfer 13 MiG-29s.
- On April 3, Poland informed the transfer of the first few MiG-29s to Ukraine, but did not specify the exact number. Now it is known that there were four of them.