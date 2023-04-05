Ukraine will receive 10 more MiG-29 fighters from Poland

President of Poland Andrzej Duda declared during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky that his country has already handed over four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, is preparing to send four more, and will send another six soon. That is, Ukraine will receive a total of 14 such fighters from the Polish side.

According to him, the planes can be transferred quite soon. He also added that Poland still has MiG-29s that have been modernized and adapted to NATO standards, so it is possible that Ukraine will receive the entire fleet of these aircraft from Poland in the future.

In total, the Polish Air Force has 28 MiG-29 fighters.