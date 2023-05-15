In the near future, France will hand over dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks to Ukraine

In the coming weeks, France will equip several battalions of the Ukrainian army with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RC.

This is stated in the Joint Declaration following the visit of the Ukrainian President to Paris.

In addition, France will focus on strengthening air defense.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the Ukrainian peace formula, the international tribunal for Russian war crimes, and Ukraineʼs Euro-Atlantic path.

The document supports the agreement on the new International Center for the Investigation of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine in The Hague and the investigation of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.