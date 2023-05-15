In the near future, France will hand over dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks to Ukraine

In the coming weeks, France will equip several battalions of the Ukrainian army with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RC.
This is stated in the Joint Declaration following the visit of the Ukrainian President to Paris.
In addition, France will focus on strengthening air defense.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for the Ukrainian peace formula, the international tribunal for Russian war crimes, and Ukraineʼs Euro-Atlantic path.
The document supports the agreement on the new International Center for the Investigation of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine in The Hague and the investigation of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.
- The AMX-10 RC are French heavy armored vehicles classified as wheeled tanks or tank-armored reconnaissance vehicles. They are equipped with a 105-mm caliber. However, instead of the standardized NATO 105x617 mm, the F2 BK MECA L/48 gun uses non-unified 105x527 mm shells. Defense Express wrote that France is withdrawing the AMX-10 RC from its arsenal.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine received these vehicles for the first time in March 2023, and some of them are already on the front lines.