Zelenskyy and Sunak visited the Ukrainian military, who are being trained in Great Britain

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak visited a military base in the county of Dorset in the south of England, where they met with Ukrainian military personnel trained by the British Army.

This is reported by Sky News.

The leaders of both countries were shown the Challenger 2 tank simulator, which is used for training. Zelenskyy thanked Sunak for his support and also presented awards to some Ukrainian military personnel.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Sunak said that the Challenger 2 tanks would arrive in Ukraine "as soon as possible", approximately in March. Britain will also train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers and speed up arms deliveries.