Zelensky is going to Britain. He will meet with the Prime Minister and visit Ukrainian troops

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Great Britain today. There he will meet with the Prime Minister of the country Rishi Sunak, writes Sky News with reference to the office of the British Prime Minister.

The Telegraphʼs reporter Dominique Pina reported that Zelensky will also address the parliament and visit the Ukrainian troops undergoing training in Britain.