Zelensky is going to Britain. He will meet with the Prime Minister and visit Ukrainian troops

President Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Great Britain today. There he will meet with the Prime Minister of the country Rishi Sunak, writes Sky News with reference to the office of the British Prime Minister.
The Telegraphʼs reporter Dominique Pina reported that Zelensky will also address the parliament and visit the Ukrainian troops undergoing training in Britain.
- This is Zelenskyʼs second trip abroad since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The first time he visited the USA was on December 21, 2022. The President spoke in Congress and met with Joe Biden. The main topic of the visit was military aid to Ukraine.