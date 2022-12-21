Zelensky arrived in the USA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived in the United States of America.
This was reported by the Office of the President.
"Today I am in Washington to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for the much-needed support. And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer. I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the stability and defense capability of Ukraine. In particular, we will discuss bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States of America with US President Joseph Biden," Zelenskyi said.
- On December 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will visit the United States. He will meet with US President Joe Biden, address Congress and hold a series of bilateral meetings. This will be Zelenskyʼs second visit to the White House and his first trip abroad since the start of the full-scale invasion.