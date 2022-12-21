Zelensky arrived in the USA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived in the United States of America.

This was reported by the Office of the President.

"Today I am in Washington to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for the much-needed support. And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer. I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the stability and defense capability of Ukraine. In particular, we will discuss bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States of America with US President Joseph Biden," Zelenskyi said.